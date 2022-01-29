The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

England to honor Licoricia of Winchester, Jewish businesswoman murdered there

The statue features the inscription: “Love thy neighbour as thyself” from Leviticus, in English and Hebrew.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 05:55
The Union Jack, the flag of the United Kingdom. (photo credit: Rian Ree Saunders/Wikimedia Commons/JTA)
The Union Jack, the flag of the United Kingdom.
(photo credit: Rian Ree Saunders/Wikimedia Commons/JTA)

(JTA) — Winchester, a city near London that preceded it as the capital of England, plans to unveil a statue honoring a Jewish woman who ran a successful business and raised four children there until her murder in 1277.

The bronze, life-size statue of Licoricia of Winchester was designed by renowned British artist Ian Rank-Broadley, The Jewish Chronicle of London reported Thursday.

A money lender, Licoricia’s clients included King Henry III and Queen Eleanor. Living in times of virulent antisemitism — her death preceded the 1290 total of expulsion of Jews from England by only 13 years — she had been jailed repeatedly before being murdered in a mysterious attack in Winchester. She was also widowed twice.

Licoricia’s links to Winchester date back to 1234. Her statue is scheduled to be erected Feb. 10 on what is now known as Jewry Street, where she lived and died. The statue depicts her holding the hand of her youngest son, Asser, who is holding a dreidel.

“The broader message is that we all benefit from letting women take an equal part in our society. It also holds up the fact that as she was Jewish she was persecuted in those times,” Rank-Broadley told the Jewish Chronicle.

People in period costume pose with the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, at Winchester Cathedral, in Winchester, Britain July 18, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL) People in period costume pose with the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, at Winchester Cathedral, in Winchester, Britain July 18, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL)

The statue features the inscription: “Love thy neighbour as thyself” from Leviticus, in English and Hebrew.

No portraits of Licoricia are known to have survived, so Rank-Broadley drew inspiration for her facial features from his own daughter and grandson, who are Jewish, he told the Chronicle.

Asser was Licoricia’s son from her second marriage to a wealthy Jewish divorcee called David of Oxford; at one point, a decade after her death, he was imprisoned in Winchester Castle while the king of England again sought to tax Jew. She also had three children with her first husband, Abraham of Kent, before he died in 1244.

Following his death, Licoricia was held prisoner in the Tower of London until a share of her husband’s estate was paid to the crown. It went to finance the rebuilding of Westminster Abbey, according to researchers who have studied the family.

Licoricia and her maid, who was not Jewish, were found dead with stab wounds to their corpses. Their murder was never solved.



Tags british jewry london jewish community England
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
3

A hero remembered

Jonathan Schonfeld 521
4

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
5

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by