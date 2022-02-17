The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli strawberry farmer grows world's largest strawberry

Tzahi Ariel's record-breaking strawberry weighs 289 grams.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 16:43
Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Tzahi Ariel, an Israeli strawberry farmer, broke the world record for the largest strawberry last week. 

Ariel's family farm, "Strawberries in the Field" is in Kadima-Zoran, Israel.

At 289 grams, Ariel's strawberry weighs 39 gr. more than the previous record-holder, Koji Nakao from Japan.

The strawberry is of the Ilan variety which is known for producing relatively large fruit and was originally bred by Dr. Nir Dai of the Agricultural Research Organization, who was present at the weighing.

"During this strawberry season in late January and early February, it was particularly cold," Dai explained to Guinness World Records. "The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering which caused its large size at full ripening."

Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his Strawberries after a giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown by him in Israel, sets a new Guinness record. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his Strawberries after a giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown by him in Israel, sets a new Guinness record. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Most likely, the large size of the strawberry resulted from multiple strawberries growing close to each other and fusing into one large one.



