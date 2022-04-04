The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Israeli wins first place in Florida horse-riding competition

Ashley Bond and Daniel Blumen's victory set the duo's criteria for the World Championships this summer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 01:54
Great success for Israel in the 5th and final round of the winter round in Wellington, Florida, with Ashley Bond and Daniel Blumen finishing in first and second place. (photo credit: National Association of Equestrian Sports)
Great success for Israel in the 5th and final round of the winter round in Wellington, Florida, with Ashley Bond and Daniel Blumen finishing in first and second place.
(photo credit: National Association of Equestrian Sports)

Israel's horse-riding team found great success in the fifth and final round of the winter round in Wellington, Florida, with Ashley Bond and Daniel Blumen finishing in first and second place.

The win by Ashley Bond and Caroline Off Balmore set the duo's criteria for the World Championships this summer. Now the rider can choose whether to compete in Denmark with the winning mare or with Donatello 141, one of their top horses. Ashley Bond's win earned her $165,000.

"What an amazing day for the Israeli team to reach first and second place in the 500,000 Rolex GP. Definitely a dream come true. I couldn’t be prouder to bring the honor home to the Israeli team! Thank God," Ashley Bond said

Daniel Blumen, Israel's senior rider, who finished last week in third place at the Grand Prix 4 with Obilock, came in second place with the horse Ladriano Z. Blumen won $100,000.

Only five doubles qualified for the jump-off on the challenging track in Wellington, and the Israeli doubles completed it perfectly.

The two will continue to compete in the US and Canada and will arrive in Europe in June.

"Ashley Bond and Daniel Blumen have once again proven that they are at the top of the riding world. Their victory is very exciting because it is a result they have been aiming for in recent weeks, and have met the goal despite a very technical and difficult track," Dr. Amichai Alperovich, the athletic director of the Israeli cycling team said.

"Their achievement is amazing and raises the expectations of both them and the association for this year's most important competition - the World Championships in August," he added. "Both are at a great starting point, as they have set the criteria for a world championship with two or more horses. The training team will continue to prepare them and the horses to get to Denmark in the best possible way."



Tags Israel horseback championship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by