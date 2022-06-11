Two M&Ms factory workers rescued after falling into chocolate tank

Two factory workers based at an M&M Mars chocolate factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania fell into a large tank and were unable to get out, US media reported on Thursday.

An operation was underway to rescue the workers, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing Lancaster County dispatch. The chocolate was believed to have reached up to their waists.

Lancaster County Communications Supervisor Brad Wolfe told CNN that fire crews had "to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out" instead of pulling them straight out.

The two workers have been rescued and transferred to a nearby hospital, according to reports.

Just arrived on scene here at Mars M&M Chocolates in Elizabethtown after 2 employees have fallen into a tank filled with chocolate. Stay with @CBS21NEWS for the latest pic.twitter.com/kTRJs9o5v8 — Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) June 9, 2022

The full extent of the workers' injuries is unknown. It is also unknown how they got into the tank in the first place, according to CNN.