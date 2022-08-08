The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hotel rooms aren't as clean as people think - what should you avoid?

A hotel employee on TikTok revealed which details in the room to avoid because they are rarely cleaned properly.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 11:10
Illustrative image of a hotel room.
Illustrative image of a hotel room.
(photo credit: AMERICAN EXPRESS)

Hotel employee Evelyn Lane warned her TikTok followers that hotel rooms are far from being as clean as people think.

People who intend on going on vacation this summer should consider taking a package of disinfectant wipes with them, according to Lane, especially if they have a problem with anything related to hygiene.

Lane revealed details about the cleanliness of the details in hotel rooms.

Remote control

Even though the remote control may look innocent, Lane recommended rethinking using it because countless other people have used it throughout the years it's been in the room, and it has never been cleaned.

"I would never use any kind of remote control in a hotel room without running a disinfectant wipe over it," she said.

Drinking glasses

Most hotel rooms come with bottles of water together with drinking glasses as well as a tea and coffee tray and mugs.

"Never drink from the cups before washing them," said Lane. "They don't always get washed with water and soup."

Bed runner

Lane also warned her followers not to touch or lie on the bed runner that is usually set out on the bed. 

"Never sit on the bed runner because it rarely gets washed," she said. "It's best to take it off as soon as you get there." 

She added that even though more luxury hotels wash the runner more often, it's still best not to touch it.



