The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

A woman's revenge on the man who sat too close to her on the beach

Most commenters agreed that it was definitely strange that he placed his towel so close to her when the beach was empty, some were even alarmed that he looked at her while she was sleeping.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 04:00
Revelers enjoy a Tel Aviv beach near Jaffa. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Revelers enjoy a Tel Aviv beach near Jaffa.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

There is almost no woman who has not experienced harassment from a man at some point in her life - from staring, heckling, and sexual comments to unwanted touching. So it's understandable that when a woman hangs out in a place that looks empty, she'll be on edge.

This is what happened to the TikTok user @korynnec who sunbathed on an empty beach and fell asleep. When she woke up, she was astounded to find a strange man who, even though the beach was completely empty, had placed his towel three meters away from her, laid down, and stared at her. So she decided to respond in a way that some thought was controversial.

She expressed her frustration in a clip that went viral and garnered 6 million views. She filmed herself alone on the beach and wrote: "When an older man parks himself 3 meters from me on a completely isolated beach while I'm sleeping, I know what I have to do."

"When an older man parks himself 3 meters from me on a completely isolated beach while I'm sleeping, I know what I have to do."

@korynnec

What she meant was the revenge she had planned - when the man seemed to have fallen asleep, she broke into a run at great speed towards the water, while kicked up the sand behind her - which flew straight into the face of the sleeping man who had woken up as a result.

@korynnec PROMISE I’ll make u more uncomf then u make me, also my flat feet grip sand as good as a shovel #baywatch #handled ♬ Crazy Story, Pt. 3 - King Von

"I promise I will cause you more discomfort than you cause me, my flat feet scoop up sand just like a shovel," she added in the caption. The video ends with her in the water while the man takes his towel and leaves.

To the comment section

Most commenters on the TikTok video agreed that it was definitely strange that he placed his towel so close to her when the beach was empty, some were even alarmed that he looked at her while she was sleeping.

On the other hand, others argued that if it made her feel uncomfortable, she should have left - because the beach is not her property and it seems that all he did was sunbathe and didn't bother her.



Tags beach women Viral video TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
3

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by