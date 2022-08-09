A woman's revenge on the man who sat too close to her on the beach

There is almost no woman who has not experienced harassment from a man at some point in her life - from staring, heckling, and sexual comments to unwanted touching. So it's understandable that when a woman hangs out in a place that looks empty, she'll be on edge.

This is what happened to the TikTok user @korynnec who sunbathed on an empty beach and fell asleep. When she woke up, she was astounded to find a strange man who, even though the beach was completely empty, had placed his towel three meters away from her, laid down, and stared at her. So she decided to respond in a way that some thought was controversial.

She expressed her frustration in a clip that went viral and garnered 6 million views. She filmed herself alone on the beach and wrote: "When an older man parks himself 3 meters from me on a completely isolated beach while I'm sleeping, I know what I have to do."

What she meant was the revenge she had planned - when the man seemed to have fallen asleep, she broke into a run at great speed towards the water, while kicked up the sand behind her - which flew straight into the face of the sleeping man who had woken up as a result.

"I promise I will cause you more discomfort than you cause me, my flat feet scoop up sand just like a shovel," she added in the caption. The video ends with her in the water while the man takes his towel and leaves.

To the comment section

Most commenters on the TikTok video agreed that it was definitely strange that he placed his towel so close to her when the beach was empty, some were even alarmed that he looked at her while she was sleeping.

On the other hand, others argued that if it made her feel uncomfortable, she should have left - because the beach is not her property and it seems that all he did was sunbathe and didn't bother her.