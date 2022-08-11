DC's Flash may be canceled over Ezra Miller's behavior - report

The movie studio Warner Brothers may cancel the upcoming DC superhero film The Flash over the arrests and behavior of starring actor Ezra Miller, The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Thursday.

According to a source that spoke to The Reporter, Warner Brothers is considering three possible scenarios for how to deal with the revelations of Miller's increasingly erraticism.

One option is to wait for Miller to seek proffesional help and rehabilitate. If this doesn't happen, the studio could release the film, but would play no role in marketing and wouldn't play the titular character in the future. However, if Miller continued to poison his image to the point that it would refelect on the character's brand, the $200 million film could be canceled.

The film's cancellation would be the second high-price tag DC superhero movie canceled by Warners Brothers this year. Earlier in August, the $90 million Batgirl was canceled —written off for tax purposes. According to a source that spoke to the New York Post, which broke the story on August 2, the film did extremely poorly in test screenings and was considered "irredeemable."

Ezra Miller's bizarre actions

Miller has charged and accussed of a series of bizarre crimes and outbursts in recent months.

Ezra Miller attends the 2019 Met Gala under the theme ''camp'' (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

On Tuesday he was charged with felony burglary in Vermont. Police found that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present."

On June 8, Miller was accused by parents to be grooming their 18-year-old for the past six years.

According to court documents filed to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, The 29-year-old actor from the Harry Potter “Fantastic Beasts” films, who identifies as Jewish, was accused of developing an inappropriate and controlling friendship with then-12-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes in 2016 when they first met upon Miller's visit to the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Among the different accusations of abuse were reports of Miller providing Iron Eyes with drugs and alcohol, physically battering them and causing them to drop out of school.

Miller, according to Iron Eyes' parents, uses violence, threats of violence, drugs and emotional manipulation, as well as "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior."

This is not the first time that Miller has been accussed of cultish actions. According to Business Insider, for two months in 2020 Miller was alleged to have run a cult out of an AirBnB in Iceland.

Miller was imprisoned twice in Hawaii earlier this year for several aggressive actions and disorderly conduct.