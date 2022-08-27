Jewish teen's response to antisemitic video goes viral on TikTok

A Jewish teen goes viral on TikTok after his comedic response to a video of an older man saying, "Give me one good reason why you are not a Christian."

"Yarmulkopter. Half yarmulke, half helicopter," the Jewish teen, @jakedoesmusicsometimes, said. "Got it at the yarmulke convention. You may have heard of it, Yarmulk-con."

The TikTok video, with the caption "See you all at Yarmul-con 23," reached over 230 thousand views with over 65 thousand likes and 435 comments.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Almost all of the comments left on the video were positive feedback. The top comment, left by @novalsi, says, "Sir, that was at least three good reasons."

"Got it at the yarmulke convention. You may have heard of it, Yarmulk-con." Jewish TikToker @jakedoesmusicsometimes

The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

A lot of the comments also mentioned his outfit of choice, with him sporting Seinfeld shorts and a Camp Ramah T-shirt. While a few other comments mention how they will convert to Judaism just for that yarmulke.

About the app

TikTok launched in 2016 after buying out the app Musical.ly. It is a social media site that allows its users to create short videos ranging from 15 seconds to three-minutes long.

It was originally created to make short clips of people dancing and lip-syncing to videos but it quickly grew into a bigger platform.

There are over a billion active users from all across the globe, creating videos and content every month.

Many popular TikTok creators, such as Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, get signed to talent agencies.