Jewish teen's response to antisemitic video goes viral on TikTok

A Jewish teen goes viral on TikTok after his comedic response to a video of an older man saying, "Give me one good reason why you are not a Christian."
"Yarmulkopter. Half yarmulke, half helicopter," the Jewish teen, @jakedoesmusicsometimes, said. "Got it at the yarmulke convention. You may have heard of it, Yarmulk-con."
The TikTok video, with the caption "See you all at Yarmul-con 23," reached over 230 thousand views with over 65 thousand likes and 435 comments.
Almost all of the comments left on the video were positive feedback. The top comment, left by @novalsi, says, "Sir, that was at least three good reasons."
A lot of the comments also mentioned his outfit of choice, with him sporting Seinfeld shorts and a Camp Ramah T-shirt. While a few other comments mention how they will convert to Judaism just for that yarmulke.
@jakedoesmusicsometimes See you all at Yarmul-con 23 #jewish #jewishtiktok #jewishmeme ♬ original sound - jakedoesmusicsometimes
