Will Dubai put a ring on it? Architects propose new look for Burj Khalifa

A new project known as the Downtown Circle could see a 550-meter-high ring surrounding the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 13:28
Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (photo credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS)
Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai
(photo credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS)

If you thought that Dubai's breathtaking architectural structures were the pinnacle of design, you should know that there is still more to aspire to. In the coming months, the Emirate of Dubai may be about to break ground on a particularly eye-popping construction project: a gigantic ring, 550 meters up in the air, which will surround the Burj Khalifa tower. 

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest skyscraper in the world, rising to a height of 828 meters, and it has long been one of the most prominent icons of Dubai.

What is the Downtown Circle?

The Luxury Launches website has reported that while Dubai is better known for its skyscrapers, a new project includes a concept called Downtown Circle, the center of which will be the huge ring hanging above the city streets. The building, which will boast an impressive appearance, will have a perimeter of more than 3,000 meters and will be supported by five large pillars.

Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS) Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS)

The interior of the building will include innovative spaces, including living spaces, as well as commercial and cultural areas. It was designed by architecture firm Znera Space, in collaboration with Pictown Architectural Visualizations who created the spectacular concept images of the building.

Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS) Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS)

"Giving back to the environment"

Nils Rams and Najamus Chowdhry, founders of Znera Space, said in a media statement that they sought to delve into the fundamentals of how restricted communities develop in a horizontal environment. But due to the dense urban fabric of Dubai, the best way to explore and practice the concept was through this form of project. 

Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS) Concept image for the Downtown Circle, which would surround the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (credit: ZNERA SPACE, PICTOWN ARCHITECTURAL VISUALS)

"When COVID-19 hit all of us hard, we thought a lot about ways to adapt to our new situation, and how we can create better urban planning," they explain. "We examined aspects such as garbage disposal, food production, traffic problems and pollution. We put all these things together and came up with the concept."

The two also said that the project was designed with the aim of creating a particularly efficient urban center, which gives back to the environment. Now all that remains is to wait and watch the future wonder, which will extend over an area of ​​three kilometers.



