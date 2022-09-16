Fans of the McNugget who are also looking to keep their feet cozy, rejoice. McDonald's has introduced its first McDonald’s x Ugg collaboration, teaming up with the popular sheepskin-lined boot brand.

Called the Nuggies, these booties have been designed to resemble chicken nuggets, even down to the texture, according to the fast food giant — but those who wanted to sport the Nuggie had to act fast. The intriguing trend was only offered for six-hours in Australia on September 5.

Keeping on brand, McDonalds said the nugget booties arrive hot and fresh at your door in a giant sauce packet instead of the typical shoebox. Stitched into the heels is a "nUggies" label that differentiates the boots from classic designs by the winter boot brand Ugg.

“We are excited to bring Nuggies to life — combining two iconic Aussie favorites that are perfect for a comfy night in,” said McDonald’s senior brand manager Liz Whitbread.

Only 50 chicken nugget fans scored a pair of the statement shoe during their launch. The rest of us are keeping our fingers crossed that eventually we'll get our hands (and feet) on a pair.

Super Ugg Boots (Rettinghaus/Wikimedia Commons) (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RETTINGHAUS)

Most McDonalds isn't kosher. But did you know Ugg may also not be kosher?

Ugg boots may actually be forbidden by Jewish law. The boots are a common choice for countless American Jews, but in 2019 it became apparent that they may contain shaatnez, a mixture of wool and linen, which is prohibited by Jewish law.

Three separate shaatnez labs, which meticulously check clothing for any shaatnez, in New Jersey and England found shoes from Ugg which contained a mixture of wool and linen, according to the Five Towns Jewish Times.The news caused somewhat of a panic in the Jewish community, with Ugg reportedly receiving more than 500 questions about the shaatnez issue.

Yeshiva World News reported that prominent rabbis, including Rabbi Shlomo Miller and Rabbi Dovid Harfenes, have ruled on the issue. Miller ruled that, other than seven styles which presented issues, Uggs are permitted. Harfenes ruled that Ugg’s official statement, saying that none of their current Ugg footwear products contain shaatnez, can be believed since they put their statement in writing.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.