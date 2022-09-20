The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shirtless passenger gets rowdy en route to Dubai

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 18:29
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/FAISAL MAHMOOD/FILE PHOTO)
A passenger on flight PK-283, a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Peshawar to Dubai, incited chaos in the middle of his flight on Wednesday when he began to kick at the plane windows. 

The passenger also hit the seats and got into a fight with the flight staff, according to Pakistani news source ARY.

The incident began when the passenger laid down in the aisle, evidently in prayer. Amid an ensuing commotion, he was forced to rise and return to his seat. However, this seemed to offend him; afterwards, he was seen shirtless, arguing with flight staff. It was at this point he began beating seats and attempting to kick the plane window. 

When the flight attendants attempted to get involved and regain control of the situation, he also attacked them.

Flight crew and airline's response to the incident 

According to ARY, the passenger was restrained to his seat, in accordance with in-flight regulations, in order to avoid an escalation of the incident. 

In accordance with aviation protocol, the captain contacted air traffic control in Dubai as well as security forces at the airport. The passenger was detained by security personnel as soon as the plane landed in Dubai. 

According to the Pakistan Airlines, the passenger has been added to the airline's blacklist. 



