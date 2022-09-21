The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Third-largest lottery jackpot in US history goes to two anonymous winners

According to megamillions.com, a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines sold the winning ticket.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 18:34
A customer shows his purchased lottery tickets outside the Speedway gas station, where the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold, in Des Plaines, Illinois, US, July 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)
A customer shows his purchased lottery tickets outside the Speedway gas station, where the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold, in Des Plaines, Illinois, US, July 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)

Two people who wish to remain anonymous have taken home a cash prize from the third-largest lottery win in US history on Wednesday, valued at $1.337 billion, in the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. 

The two applicants agreed to split the money if they won.

The Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners. All they could say was that they were incredibly overjoyed - who wouldn't be? - at receiving the winning sum.

The winning numbers were drawn on July 29. Over the past few weeks, after the numbers were announced, the two winners were working with legal advisors and the like to figure out how to split up the sum legally.

According to megamillions.com, a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines sold the winning ticket.

A view of the Speedway gas station where the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold, in Des Plaines, Illinois, US, July 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)A view of the Speedway gas station where the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold, in Des Plaines, Illinois, US, July 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

No one had won since April 15, which is what caused the sum to get so high.



Tags United States world news Money lottery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by