Two people who wish to remain anonymous have taken home a cash prize from the third-largest lottery win in US history on Wednesday, valued at $1.337 billion, in the Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

The two applicants agreed to split the money if they won.

The Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners. All they could say was that they were incredibly overjoyed - who wouldn't be? - at receiving the winning sum.

The winning numbers were drawn on July 29. Over the past few weeks, after the numbers were announced, the two winners were working with legal advisors and the like to figure out how to split up the sum legally.

According to megamillions.com, a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines sold the winning ticket.

A view of the Speedway gas station where the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold, in Des Plaines, Illinois, US, July 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

No one had won since April 15, which is what caused the sum to get so high.