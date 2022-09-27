Do you know these flying tips and tricks?

Flying can be a stressful thing to do for a passenger, from getting to the airport in time to going through security and TSA all the way to running to your gate so that you don't miss your flight. Flight attendant Cierra Mistt, @cierra_mistt, posted travel tips and tricks that she has learned over time on her TikTok.

In her 44-second TikTok, she started with something that stresses out the most people—flying cheap. "If you want a cheap flight, look for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. That's when they'll be the cheapest," she said. "Not only that, but I highly suggest using a VPN so they don't know what country you're searching for flights on. Because normally, if you're looking in the United States, they'll jab those prices way up."

@cierra_mistt travel tips and tricks i’ve learned as a flight attendant (p. 7) ✈️ ♬ original sound - Cierra Mistt

Have you ever wanted to fly first class for free? According to Cierra, many airlines will have to move passengers around for weight and balance. "If you want to fly first class and not have to pay for it, I highly suggest that you choose to sit in the last row," she explains. "If we do have to move people for weight and balance purposes that's where the flight attendants will go."

Cierra's video has gotten over 1.5 million views, with over 187 thousand likes and 6,745 shares.

Flight attendant, stewardess (Illustrative) (credit: PICKPIK)

“The miracles we can work when we're given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates, especially those long days where we have back-to-back flights and don't have time to go get some food.” Cierra Mistt

She has a few other videos talking about how to get to first class for free. Saying that one of the easiest ways to get to first class is just by being nice to the gate agents and flight attendants.

"The miracles we can work when we're given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates, especially those long days where we have back-to-back flights and don't have time to go get some food," she said in an earlier video.

How Cierra started on TikTok

Cierra started posting to TikTok in 2018 when she was a dolphin trainer. Her videos immediately got the attention of many viewers and her numbers went up from there.

By the time her tenth video went up, she had already gained 2 million followers. She now has 3.1 million followers and over 100.3 million likes on her page.