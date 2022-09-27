The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Do you know these flying tips and tricks?

A flight attendant posted travel tips and tricks that she has learned over time on her TikTok.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 00:12
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

Flying can be a stressful thing to do for a passenger, from getting to the airport in time to going through security and TSA all the way to running to your gate so that you don't miss your flight. Flight attendant Cierra Mistt, @cierra_mistt, posted travel tips and tricks that she has learned over time on her TikTok.

In her 44-second TikTok, she started with something that stresses out the most people—flying cheap. "If you want a cheap flight, look for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. That's when they'll be the cheapest," she said. "Not only that, but I highly suggest using a VPN so they don't know what country you're searching for flights on. Because normally, if you're looking in the United States, they'll jab those prices way up."

@cierra_mistt

travel tips and tricks i’ve learned as a flight attendant (p. 7) ✈️

♬ original sound - Cierra Mistt

Have you ever wanted to fly first class for free? According to Cierra, many airlines will have to move passengers around for weight and balance. "If you want to fly first class and not have to pay for it, I highly suggest that you choose to sit in the last row," she explains. "If we do have to move people for weight and balance purposes that's where the flight attendants will go."

Cierra's video has gotten over 1.5 million views, with over 187 thousand likes and 6,745 shares.

Flight attendant, stewardess (Illustrative) (credit: PICKPIK)Flight attendant, stewardess (Illustrative) (credit: PICKPIK)

“The miracles we can work when we're given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates, especially those long days where we have back-to-back flights and don't have time to go get some food.”

Cierra Mistt

She has a few other videos talking about how to get to first class for free. Saying that one of the easiest ways to get to first class is just by being nice to the gate agents and flight attendants.

"The miracles we can work when we're given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates, especially those long days where we have back-to-back flights and don't have time to go get some food," she said in an earlier video.

How Cierra started on TikTok

Cierra started posting to TikTok in 2018 when she was a dolphin trainer. Her videos immediately got the attention of many viewers and her numbers went up from there.

By the time her tenth video went up, she had already gained 2 million followers. She now has 3.1 million followers and over 100.3 million likes on her page.



Tags security TikTok TSA flights video influencer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by