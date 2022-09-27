Soccer star Lionel Messi has a new nickname - and this time, it has nothing to do with his big name in soccer, but rather... something else that's known to be big.

Argentinian news sites are desperately trying to track down the source of his new nickname, "Comadreja", which means "ferret" in Spanish.

The players of the Argentina national team, led by Papo Gomes and Rodrigo de Paul, began chanting the nickname as of late directed at the Paris Saint-Germain FC star.

Until now, Messi's nickname was "the flea."

What's the meaning behind the name?

Naturally, the media jumped on the strange new trend, trying to understand the reasoning for the nickname. Unfortunately, players in the national team who were asked about it left quite a bit of room for interpretation.

From there, the rumors became rampant. After many investigations, the Argentinian gossip news website Hola! claimed that it had found the answer; the nickname in question was given to Messi because of "a very specific part of his body, which, according to players who shared a dressing room with him in the past, is unusually large."

While Hola! did not specify which body part was the one in question, we'll leave that up to your imagination.

To be frank, social media users worldwide, while the story became viral, began to take it upon themselves to zoom in on photos of Messi to focus on the apparently ferret-like body part in question.

Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo rarely reveal personal details about their lives in interviews and on social media, but Roccuzzo has previously said that they "enjoy a healthy sex life."

Embarrassing details about Messi from the bedroom were also published in the past, as well. In 2016, Argentinian model Juana Gonzalez said that she had sex with the admired soccer star when he was at the beginning of his career and was not particularly impressed by his performance.

She explained in the past that instead of flirting with her directly, he sent his bodyguard over to bring her to him, and that once they were in conversation, he was quite awkward and shy, and that only continued into the bedroom.