Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner renounces Russian citizenship

Russian-Israeli billionaire philanthropist Yuri Milner renounced his citizenship with Russia after he left Russia in 2014.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 20:59

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 21:00
Russian entrepreneur and venture capitalist Yuri Milner arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM)
Russian entrepreneur and venture capitalist Yuri Milner arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM)

Russian-Israeli billionaire philanthropist Yuri Milner renounced his Russian citizenship this summer, he announced on Monday.

Milner took to his Twitter account with the news. saying, "My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea. And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship."

Milner is the founder of the technology investment company, DST Global. Its main focus is exclusively on global internet investments, according to Milner's site.

DST Global hasn't taken from Russian investors since 2011 and has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong and Beijing but none in Russia.

Julia Milner and Yuri Milner attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, Nov. 3, 2019. (credit: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize) Julia Milner and Yuri Milner attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, Nov. 3, 2019. (credit: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Reuters reported that Milner has no assets in Russia and 97% of his personal wealth was created outside of Russia.

Other Russian billionaires renounce citizenship

Milner has been an Israeli citizen since 1999 and hasn't visited Russia since 2014 when he left, according to Ynet.

Milner is the third Russian billionaire to renounce their citizenship during the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a report by Forbes. The two other Russian billionaires to renounce citizenship are Timur Turlov, founder of retail brokerage Freedom Holding, and Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of the investment firm Troika Dialog in the 1990's.



