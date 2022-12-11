The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Nazi costume was 'one of the biggest mistakes of my life,' says Prince Harry

In 2005, Prince Harry was photographed holding a drink and cigarette while wearing a Nazi uniform while at a costume party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 02:15
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, opened up and expressed his feelings about his costume of choice in January 2005 in his new docuseries with Meghan Markle.

In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday on Netflix, Harry spoke about the Nazi costume that he wore to a costume party. 

"It was one of the biggest mistakes in my life," Harry said. "I felt so ashamed afterward."

During the docuseries, Harry admitted that he spoke to London's then-Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks to talk about what he had done.

"I could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that,"

Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. (credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. (credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"I spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me," Harry said.

The paparazzi photographed Harry holding a drink and cigarette while wearing the Nazi costume in 2005.

"I could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that," Harry recalled during the docuseries. "I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."

In 2005, Harry released a statement apologizing for his poor costume choice. "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize."

A lot of Jewish groups in Britain had their say in his apology

At the time, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said in a statement, "It's not a joke to dress up as a Nazi, especially as we come up to the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It is important that everybody remembers the evil that the Nazis were responsible for."

"I hope that on reflection Prince Harry will regret what was an insensitive and tasteless act," the Labour peer Lord Janner, a former chair for the Holocaust Education Trust told the Daily Mail, at the time.

According to The Guardian, Rabbi Sacks was a little more forgiving, saying, "The fact that the palace has issued an apology indicates that this was a mistake by the prince. But having been given, the apology should now be accepted."

Why did Harry bring it up now?

The conversation was brought up after talking about an "unconscious bias" within the royal family. The docuseries mentioned the incident in which Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style broach to an event in 2017.

"In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution," Harry stated. "There is a huge level of unconscious bias. The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.

"It is education. It is awareness," he continues. "It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me."



Tags Britain British Royals Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by