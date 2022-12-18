The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
In the Christmas spirit: Can you find the 7 hidden items?

There are seven hidden items in this picture of dozens of Santa Claus figures. Many TikTok users were left puzzled. Can you find them?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 14:34
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus gestures during a celebration in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, December 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus gestures during a celebration in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, December 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

A new challenge uploaded to TikTok managed to capture the attention of many different social media users, but some of them were completely puzzled.

The festive picture shows several dozen Santa figures, but there are seven objects and people hiding between them all.

The entire picture consists of red, black and white, so it is very hard to spot the hidden objects. 

Will you be able to find all seven? The answers are at the bottom of the article.

@qrcode81 Can you find all the sussy Santa’s ?? #sussy #santa #findall? #fyp #fy #viral #baka #7 #diffrent #gofind #NOW ♬ Like And Follow If Your Single - ㅤ

The hidden items in the Santa picture

Still haven't found the hidden items and need a little bit of help? Here's a list of what to look for:

  • Sad Santa
  • Bear
  • Mrs. Claus
  • Snowman
  • Apple
  • Bell

Need a little more help? If you look at the top left corner of the picture, you'll spot the snowman. The opposite side of the picture is hiding another one of the hidden objects. If you still haven't found the rest, the solution can be found below.

Still having trouble finding the hidden objects amid the Santas? (credit: TIKTOK) Still having trouble finding the hidden objects amid the Santas? (credit: TIKTOK)


Tags christmas TikTok Santa Claus Santa
