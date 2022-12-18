In the Christmas spirit: Can you find the 7 hidden items?

A new challenge uploaded to TikTok managed to capture the attention of many different social media users, but some of them were completely puzzled.

The festive picture shows several dozen Santa figures, but there are seven objects and people hiding between them all.

The entire picture consists of red, black and white, so it is very hard to spot the hidden objects.

Will you be able to find all seven? The answers are at the bottom of the article.

The hidden items in the Santa picture

Still haven't found the hidden items and need a little bit of help? Here's a list of what to look for:

Sad Santa

Bear

Mrs. Claus

Snowman

Apple

Bell

Need a little more help? If you look at the top left corner of the picture, you'll spot the snowman. The opposite side of the picture is hiding another one of the hidden objects. If you still haven't found the rest, the solution can be found below.