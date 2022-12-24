The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) foiled an attempt to sneak a firearm, ammunition and gun parts in a peanut butter jar at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough in New York City, according to an Instagram post that the government agency shared on Friday.

"You know our baggage screening officers at JFK airport weren’t nuts about this jarring find," the organization said in their post. "Everybody should know by now that packing your firearm, ammunition and gun parts in a jif isn’t the way to go.

"There’s no need to get yourself in a sticky situation, be smooth and always package your items properly," they continued.

The photo shared by the organization shows two opened peanut butter jars, with a pistol and some ammunition. The image can be seen below:

What did people have to say about the incident?

Social media users laughed at the incident, with one user commenting: "Someone actually believed pb would hide metal????"

Another user said that "people clearly don’t know how x-rays work." Another, more serious post said that "the fact that these people are allowed to have guns is very scary."