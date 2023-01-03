The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Test your intelligence: Can you solve this equation?

The following puzzle left TikTok users confused. Will you be able to solve it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 20:42
How much is each fruit worth? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
How much is each fruit worth?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

This riddle shared on the TikTok social media platform didn't make it easy for viewers, and most weren't able to solve it. All you need to do is try to find out how much each fruit is worth in order to figure out how much all the fruits are worth together.

Here is a picture showing slices of watermelons, apricots and bananas. You need to try and figure out how much each is worth based on the information provided.

  • If six watermelon slices (divided into three pairs of two slices each) together are worth 36, how much is each pair worth?
  • If a pair of watermelon slices and two apricots are worth 28, how much is each apricot worth?

Look carefully at the questions and pay attention to the small details. The answer is at the bottom of this article.

It's definitely complicated

The question was posted to TikTok with the caption: "Try to concentrate because it's definitely complicated."

Soon enough, there was a debate in the comments about the answer. If you still haven't been able to figure out the right answer, we've brought you a few different ways to help figure it out.

A pair of watermelon slices is worth 12 points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) A pair of watermelon slices is worth 12 points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
A banana is worth five points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) A banana is worth five points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
An apricot is worth eight points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) An apricot is worth eight points. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
  • A pair of watermelon slices is worth 12
  • An apricot is worth eight
  • A banana is worth five


Tags social media math puzzle TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by