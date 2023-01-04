Did the child from 'Home Alone' grow up to be a serial killer?

Just like you can't have Israel Independence Day without Bourekas movies or Friday the 13th without a horror film, you can't have Christmas without rewatching Home Alone. This Christmas classic was released back in 1990. Since then, it's been the subject of many different theories, specifically regarding the iconic characters of the first two films.

One of the most popular theories making waves claims that the mischievous child Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, actually grew up to become a serial killer that we all know well.

This might sound strange at first, but after we present the evidence, you'll likely be convinced too.

But before we tell you which serial killer he grows up to be, try to guess: Which killer is known for setting traps?

Ever since 2014, the Home Alone movie has fostered a dark fan theory that Kevin McAllister grew up to become the serial killer Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, from the Saw franchise.

Saw film franchise logo (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This strange theory was first posted on the now-defunct website Grantland, but as we noted, it's pretty convincing.

Is that you, Kevin?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobin Bell (@tobinbellofficial)

There are several reasons that seem to point out that innocent Kevin became a sadistic killer.

First, there are the painful and elaborate traps he set for the "wet bandits," played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci.

And who is a bigger fan of elaborate traps than Jigsaw?!

Fans have also noted that there are physical resemblances: Both have blonde hair and blue eyes.

And from there, it all started

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MovieWatchin (@moviewatchin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobin Bell (@tobinbellofficial)

Many theorists love to point out that Jigsaw talks to trapped victims through a TV screen like how Kevin McAllister talks to people through another electronic device.

Both characters love torturing their victims, too, and one of the victims in Saw II is notably burnt alive – and this trap could have been inspired by McAllister being afraid of the basement furnace.

Kevin also knew his next-door neighbor, "Old Man" Marley – someone who was falsely rumored by neighborhood kids to be a serial killer who killed his family. Could Kevin have been inspired by him?

One fan elaborated on this theory on Reddit.

"For me it's totally plausible. Kevin = Jigsaw both make intricate traps both are homicidal both have anger issues the bear trap from saw looks like the furnace in Kevin's basement. Jigsaw has a room that looks like Kevin's basement Jigsaw has a furnace trap playing off of Kevin's fear the look similar."

So is there a connection?

Speaking to the Huffington Post, James Wan, one of the original Saw creators, said that McAllister wasn't the inspiration for Jigsaw, but he called the theory "amazing."

"I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome. I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them."

"I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome. I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them." James Wan

The final film in the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, aired on Disney+ back in November 2021 and there aren't currently any further films planned.

Saw, however, will be back on Halloween 2023 for a 10th film.

After the box office bomb that was the ninth film starring Chris Rock, the production team decided to go back to its roots, with the 10th film focusing entirely on Jigsaw and the events that happened between the first and second films.

Maybe this will be the chance for the creators to reconsider adding the McAllister theory as a twist.