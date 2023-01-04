The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Did the child from 'Home Alone' grow up to be a serial killer?

A theory claims Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, grows up to be a famous serial killer we all know. The next movie about this killer could prove this theory.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 13:51
Home Alone House in Winnetka, Illinois. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Home Alone House in Winnetka, Illinois.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Just like you can't have Israel Independence Day without Bourekas movies or Friday the 13th without a horror film, you can't have Christmas without rewatching Home Alone. This Christmas classic was released back in 1990. Since then, it's been the subject of many different theories, specifically regarding the iconic characters of the first two films.

One of the most popular theories making waves claims that the mischievous child Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, actually grew up to become a serial killer that we all know well.

This might sound strange at first, but after we present the evidence, you'll likely be convinced too.

But before we tell you which serial killer he grows up to be, try to guess: Which killer is known for setting traps?

Ever since 2014, the Home Alone movie has fostered a dark fan theory that Kevin McAllister grew up to become the serial killer Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, from the Saw franchise.

Saw film franchise logo (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Saw film franchise logo (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This strange theory was first posted on the now-defunct website Grantland, but as we noted, it's pretty convincing. 

Is that you, Kevin?

There are several reasons that seem to point out that innocent Kevin became a sadistic killer.

First, there are the painful and elaborate traps he set for the "wet bandits," played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci.

And who is a bigger fan of elaborate traps than Jigsaw?!

Fans have also noted that there are physical resemblances: Both have blonde hair and blue eyes.

And from there, it all started

Many theorists love to point out that Jigsaw talks to trapped victims through a TV screen like how Kevin McAllister talks to people through another electronic device.

Both characters love torturing their victims, too, and one of the victims in Saw II is notably burnt alive – and this trap could have been inspired by McAllister being afraid of the basement furnace.

Kevin also knew his next-door neighbor, "Old Man" Marley – someone who was falsely rumored by neighborhood kids to be a serial killer who killed his family. Could Kevin have been inspired by him?

One fan elaborated on this theory on Reddit.

"For me it's totally plausible. Kevin = Jigsaw both make intricate traps both are homicidal both have anger issues the bear trap from saw looks like the furnace in Kevin's basement. Jigsaw has a room that looks like Kevin's basement Jigsaw has a furnace trap playing off of Kevin's fear the look similar."

So is there a connection?

Speaking to the Huffington Post, James Wan, one of the original Saw creators, said that McAllister wasn't the inspiration for Jigsaw, but he called the theory "amazing."

"I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome. I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them."

"I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome. I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them."

James Wan

The final film in the Home Alone franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone, aired on Disney+ back in November 2021 and there aren't currently any further films planned.

Saw, however, will be back on Halloween 2023 for a 10th film.

After the box office bomb that was the ninth film starring Chris Rock, the production team decided to go back to its roots, with the 10th film focusing entirely on Jigsaw and the events that happened between the first and second films.

Maybe this will be the chance for the creators to reconsider adding the McAllister theory as a twist.



Tags cinema film christmas movie
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by