The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Foggy window pane? This is how to defrost in a jiffy

Defogging your car's window is a crucial step in vehicle safety.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 14:01
How to keep your car window from becoming foggy (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
How to keep your car window from becoming foggy
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

You know when you get up for work on a chilly morning and your windshield is full of fog because of the cold?

Although all cars are equipped with defrosters, it can take a very long time before the windshield is completely clear of fog- if it ever gets completely clear. The condensation that covers the windshield can sometimes even form while driving, which impairs visibility and can be very dangerous.

@jorgevalenzuelam SALVA tu VIDA haciendo esto @irmameza1 #jorgevalenzuelam #irmameza1 #irmayjorge #espuma #hack #shavingfoam #hacklife #diy #care #prevention #caution #car #carro ♬ sonido original - Jorge valenzuela

While the problem is near-universal, the solution varies from driver to driver - there are those who rush to clean the windshield with their sleeve, some turn on the cooling, others actually turn on the heating and most of us open the windows every few minutes and allow ourselves to freeze and get wet just so we can see where we are going.

The shaving cream trick

None of these solutions are ideal. But never fear - hear is a trick that will solve the problem in advance - and all you need is shaving cream.

The UK publication The Daily Express explained that the vehicle experts at the leasing company Vehicle Contracts use shaving cream to get rid of the steam and ice residue on the windshield. All you have to do is apply a small amount of shaving cream to the windshield and then wipe it off. What happens is that the shaving foam creates a protective layer on the glass that prevents steam from condensing on the windshield.

Alternative solutions

Although this method should keep the windshields for a few days there is another method to deal with the pesky fog:

1. First, run the air conditioning on cold and slowly raise the temperature. The slowness is intended to help the air dry out instead of the car being filled with steamy air. Be sure to direct the heating towards the windshield.

2. Turn on the air conditioning to maintain a dry atmosphere in the car. Turning the heat on will dry the glass, but then the air will cool and it will fill with condensation again. So make sure your air conditioner is on- it keeps the air dry.

3. Windows - just in case your air conditioner doesn't work, you may want to open the car windows. This will help because the dry, cold air outside will reduce the amount of water vapor in the vehicle.

4. If you have a temperature control button in the car (they are more common in newer models) - use it.



Tags winter safety road safety driving car
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by