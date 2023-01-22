The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Can't find your car in a parking lot? Use this trick

If you didn't write the location down (or take a picture) - you may find yourself walking around for a long time without seeing your car.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 14:46

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 15:02
Can you find your car? (photo credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)
Can you find your car?
(photo credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Everyone is familiar with the satisfying feeling that comes with finding a parking space in a large parking lot after driving around and around. However, after you've finished your shopping (or whatever you're out doing) it can sometimes be exhausting trying to remember exactly which aisle or floor you left your car on.

If you didn't write the location down (or take a picture) - you may find yourself walking around for a long time without seeing your car. Seinfeld devoted an entire episode to the challenge. If this sounds like a situation you've encountered too many times, then we have a trick to help you the next time you can't remember where you parked you car.

According to experts, there is a method you can try that will save you time searching for the car. Experts at the Dick Lovett car leadership explained that you can hold the key to your chin and increase the range

"If you’re having trouble finding your car in a busy car park, or are unsure where you parked it, you can place the car key fob on your chin in order to increase the range of the car-retrieval signal,” the experts told the Mirror.

Does the method work?

The Mirror team decided to test the method and discovered that it does work - but not for everyone. They pointed out that the key trick seems to work only on certain cars (mainly new ones). Apparently, it also depends on the car model - for example, they couldn't get the trick to work on a Fiat 500, but it did work on a Volkswagen Polo.



Tags parking shortage driving car
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by