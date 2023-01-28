These are the stingiest zodiac signs

Astrologers believe that your star sign can determine just how stingy - or prone to stinginess - a person can be. Of the 12 zodiac signs, these signs stand out for being on the cheaper side of things.

According to astrological influences and our birth charts, there are two primary indicators of wealth - or a lack of it. This can also indicate just how generous a person could be. These signs come from indications from signs from the second house, which is associated with values and possessions, and all associated planets.

Something to keep in mind: stinginess is a choice! So, even if your sign is known to be stingy, it’s never too late to change the habit.

These are the most stingy zodiac signs according to astrologers:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Hands holding money (credit: MAARIV)

Capricorns count every cent and live on coupons. They will save everything possible in order to get that specific luxury good they want - even if it will take them years to get there. Capricorns like to plan for their future through strategic savings.

Capricorns will be the first to admit that they are thrifty - and we know the difference between being thrifty and stingy is quite small. They are risk-averse and conscious of costs, and will always prefer for someone else to take the cost rather than themselves. If you asked a Capricorn for a loan, they would ask you to pay interest before lecturing you on the importance of saving money.

In the end, you would rather stay in debt than take money from them.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Taurus is just like anyone else - this sign likes to be paid for. However, they will also be the ones to remember that you owed them two bucks from two years ago! If you go to a restaurant with them, they will order the cheapest dish - or they will order the priciest and make sure you pay for it. Much like Gemini, Taurus likes to be treated.

Taurus is known for kindness and these people get a lot of that love in return. However, they will use that kindness to be stingy. Don’t be one of their suckers!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos don’t really think they are stingy. However, they are thrifty, modest, and tend to avoid unnecessary spending. They always know exactly what is happening in their bank account and they count every cent spent. Virgos constantly check receipts, and really seem to like judging the spending habits of others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras cannot stand others being stingy, but won’t notice the same behavior from themselves. They’ve got expensive taste and are allergic to hard work. Libras were born to be pampered. They may rarely have or spend money, always trying to get others to foot the bill. They still portray an elegant appearance and will still spend money when they see fit.

Illustrative photo of Israeli money (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

They frequently believe they deserve more than others, tapping into their charm to help them accomplish what they want. Especially for lonely Libras, the price of spending time in their company is definitely worth the extra expense.

Other signs are stingy, too

Australian price comparison website Finder conducted a study that surveyed 2,086 people in order to determine the relationship between luck, income, wealth, and attitude toward money. The study found that Taurus was the sign that was expected to save the most money each month. Gemini reportedly saved the highest percentage of their income, while Scorpio is best at saving on groceries. Pisces is thrifty when it comes to online shopping.