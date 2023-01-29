The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Boy plays hide-and-seek, ends up in a foreign country

The boy is from Bangladesh and was playing hide-and-seek. He hid inside a large shipping container and fell asleep.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 19:22
A 15-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container during a game of hide-and-seek on January 11 and was found a week later in another country. When authorities found him, he was sick and starving, in incredibly poor condition. 

The boy, whose name is Fahim, is from Bangladesh and was playing with his friends in the city of Chittagong. While playing hide-and-seek, he hid inside a large shipping container and fell asleep, according to the India Times.

After a few hours, the container was loaded onto a cargo ship headed for Malaysia. It was at the Malaysian port that the child was discovered, six days later on January 17. 

"We assume the child entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here," said the Malaysian home affairs minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail, according to the Malaysian National News Agency. 

The young boy was located in a different country, a week after he went missing. (credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA MAARIV ONLINE) The young boy was located in a different country, a week after he went missing. (credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Starving, dehydrated and weak

Fahim was found starving and dehydrated, emerging weakly from the shipping container 3,700 kilometers from his home. Officials said he was suffering from a high fever and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police initially suspected that the boy was involved in a human trafficking plot, but upon investigation, they discovered that he had ended up in the container while playing with friends. 



