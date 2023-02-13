Test your intelligence: Choose the box that was made from the cardboard

Those who are good at math and love equations and logic puzzles will be able to solve this puzzle easily.

A riddle recently published on TikTok managed to distract the attention of hundreds of thousands of surfers, who tried to solve it but failed.

Which box is the right one? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

In the picture in front of you, there are two cardboard boxes marked with the letters A and B.

Which of the boxes is the right one?

The question is: which of the two boxes was created from the cardboard given at the top of the question?

The question can be solved in several ways, but if you are a math expert and a fan of logic puzzles - you will be able to solve it relatively easily.

Ready? Let's go. If you did not succeed, the answer will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

Did you manage to solve it?

Even if not, no big deal... you are part of several hundreds of surfers who were unable to reach the correct answer.

Well, take another look before you scroll to reveal the solution.

Here is the solution. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you succeed? The answer is in front of you. Box A is the one created from the cardboard.