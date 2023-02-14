Can you find the rabbit hiding in the forest?

Only the most detail-oriented viewers have been able to spot the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion.

The illusion, published on the popular social media platform TikTok, features an image of a couple walking their dog in the forest. The image clearly captures a fox, a butterfly and remnants of snow – along with one more hidden creature.

A rabbit pictured in the image has seemingly found a clever hiding spot – presumably to hide from the fox. But can you find the rabbit in the image, or is the rabbit’s hiding spot too perfect? The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Can you find the rabbit?

There is a hidden rabbit in this image. (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

@candyjoymamang Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Hidden Rabbit inside the Couple’s Forest Stroll Picture ♬ original sound - LEAHshe/her

Look closely at the details of the image to try and find the rabbit. If you haven’t yet, look among the trees. Had enough? Take one last look before you scroll down for the answer.

Did you manage to find the rabbit? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is below.

The rabbit is hiding in the trunk of the tree that is lying on the grass on the left side of the picture.