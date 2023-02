Somewhere hiding in this picture of a musty room filled with furniture is a missing key.

Can you find the key in 12 seconds?

The answer can be found at the end of this article.

Need a hint?

Don't worry about it. Here's a clue to make this easier: Don't look near the washing machine, because the key isn't there.

Will you be able to find the missing key hidden in the room? (credit: Jargan Josh via Maariv)

Keep looking.

Were you about to find the key hiding in the picture? If so, congratulations!

Still struggling? Don't worry. You can find the solution to this puzzle in the picture below.