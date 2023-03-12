The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Florida man shoots tenant in bed with his teenage daughter

The man reportedly went into the bedroom of the teenager and attempted to sleep next to her while naked.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 02:11
Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (photo credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS)
Hands in handcuffs (illustrative).
(photo credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS)

Police in Cape Coral, Florida responded to a call that Dwayne Victor Miller, a 44-year-old resident the area, had shot two people in his home through a bedroom door, according to local news sources. 

Miller called the police to report that his roommate was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom. Local news source KKTV reported that the two victims - a couple renting a room from Miller- as well as Miller himself had engaged in heavy drinking earlier that evening.

The man reportedly went into the bedroom of the teenager and attempted to sleep next to her while naked. "Once the teenager realized a naked male was sleeping next to her, she went to Mr. Miller to let him know what had transpired; she did not allege a crime had occurred against her," police told Fox News.

The roommate’s wife woke him to inform him that he was not asleep in his own bedroom, according to KKTV. Once the roommate and wife returned to their bedroom, Miller is reported to have shouted “I’ll kill you” while attempting to enter the locked bedroom. 

Failing to enter, Miller shot his handgun three or four times, according to Fox News.

Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/JOEY ROULETTE)Police officers cordon off a street outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/JOEY ROULETTE)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

Criminal charges and neighbor statement 

Miller has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to KKTV.

“They’re nice people so we’ve never really had any problems. What happened with his daughter and everything…that’s kind of disturbing,” neighbor Monica Taylor told NBC2 News. “I didn’t even know that they were renting a room out in that house.”



Tags United States crime Florida shooting Adolescents Florida gun control assault
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by