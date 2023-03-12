Florida man shoots tenant in bed with his teenage daughter

Police in Cape Coral, Florida responded to a call that Dwayne Victor Miller, a 44-year-old resident the area, had shot two people in his home through a bedroom door, according to local news sources.

Miller called the police to report that his roommate was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom. Local news source KKTV reported that the two victims - a couple renting a room from Miller- as well as Miller himself had engaged in heavy drinking earlier that evening.

The man reportedly went into the bedroom of the teenager and attempted to sleep next to her while naked. "Once the teenager realized a naked male was sleeping next to her, she went to Mr. Miller to let him know what had transpired; she did not allege a crime had occurred against her," police told Fox News.

The roommate’s wife woke him to inform him that he was not asleep in his own bedroom, according to KKTV. Once the roommate and wife returned to their bedroom, Miller is reported to have shouted “I’ll kill you” while attempting to enter the locked bedroom.

Failing to enter, Miller shot his handgun three or four times, according to Fox News.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Criminal charges and neighbor statement

Miller has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to KKTV.

“They’re nice people so we’ve never really had any problems. What happened with his daughter and everything…that’s kind of disturbing,” neighbor Monica Taylor told NBC2 News. “I didn’t even know that they were renting a room out in that house.”