This optical illusion can reveal hidden personality traits, depending on what you see first when you look at the picture. It was posted by TikTok user Mia Yelin, who often shares many optical illusions and personality tests with her followers, bringing her to viral fame.

In a painting, many hands placed one on top of the other, some wrapping and others as clenched fists, but some viewers claimed to have seen a brain.

What do you see?

Yelin explained, "If you saw the hands first, this indicates that you trust others excessively. You tend to see the good in others rather than the bad, and even when you are hurt, you choose to forgive as long as the offending party is willing to apologize. However, if someone insults a member of your family or a close friend, you will hold a grudge against him forever."

If you are one of those who saw the mind first, "You have crazy intuition and you always feel when others are talking about you behind your back. You usually tend not to immerse yourself in the gossip you have heard or to confront those who talked about you - not because you don't want to get down to their level, but because It amuses you to watch from the side," Yelin said.