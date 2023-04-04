Australian sets Guinness world record for widest wig ever created

Guinness World Records announced the record for world's widest wig has been broken.

Dani Reynolds, a resident of Australia, became the record holder by creating a 8 feet and 6 inches wide faux-locks featuring giant pink bows.

In order to break the record, Reynolds had to ensure the gigantic wig was perfectly balanced.

“Not having a background in structural engineering or large props-making made this quite a difficult task,” Reynolds told Guinness World Records.

Who previously held the widest wig record?

The record was previously held by actress Drew Barrymore, who sported a 7 ft 4 in wig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

According to Guinness World Records, Reynolds constructed the design, which was inspired by Barrymore's wig, out of a bike helmet, PVC pipe, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminum rods. It took two months to make the massive hairpiece.

The hairdo was unveiled at the opening night of the Studios: 2022 exhibition at ACE Gallery.