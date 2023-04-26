The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Couple accused of tying up, tattooing their children

They restrained their children aged 5 and 9, with rope, tape and a rag to cover their eyes and mouths while tattooing them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 13:47
Tattooing kit (photo credit: FLICKR)
Tattooing kit
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A Texas couple has been arrested for allegedly tattooing their two young children, tying them down and cutting into their skin in an attempt to remove the ink.

Megan Farr, 27, and Gunner Farr, 23, from Zavalla, restrained their children aged 5 and 9, with rope, tape and a rag to cover their eyes and mouths while tattooing them, according to the affidavit obtained by KTRE. 

What did they do?

After the authorities were notified, the couple reportedly cut and scrubbed the children's skin with lemon juice to erase the tattoos.

There were visible injuries at the specific location of the tattoos on the children and the skin appeared to have been removed from their bodies, said Interim Zavalla Police Chief Lt. James Denby.

Family holding hands and walking together (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE) Family holding hands and walking together (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

"There were forensic interviews with the children and a lot of the information from the forensic interviews were used in this investigation," Denby told KRTE.

The children were removed from their parents' custody by child protective services, along with their two younger siblings and the two involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

A tattoo kit was also recovered during the week-long police investigation.

"Someone came forward and turned in a tattoo kit that she claimed was loaned to Gunner to perform tattoos. She didn't know that it was going to be performed on a child," Denby said.

The incident came to light after the children's biological father and stepmother saw the tattoos and questioned Megan Farr, who reportedly laughed a drove away. 

They then reported the incident to CPS, who alerted the police. The couple's bond amount has been set at $35,000 and they are facing charges of injury to a child and unlawful restraint.

Their children are currently in CPS custody.



