Florida man steals and crashes vehicle in search of Wi-Fi signal

Michael Barr, 20, fled police pursuit by jumping from a moving vehicle. Would police have caught him if he wasn't looking for an internet connection?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 03:41
Image shown of a WiFi signal (Illustrative) (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Image shown of a WiFi signal (Illustrative)
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A man had reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a building while in search of a Wi-Fi connection in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, according to WFLA 8 News.

Michael Barr, 20, had allegedly been spotted driving a stolen SUV in the east coast Florida town. He jumped out of the vehicle while fleeing from police as the vehicle was still moving. The SUV crashed into a nearby building and Barr fled on foot.

'No choice but to carjack'

Barr told arresting officers that he was abandoned by his friends in Miami, leading him to hitchhike north to Kissimmee, a city near Orlando. There, he stole a vehicle and got off at an exit in Volusia County while looking for a Wi-Fi connection.

Daytona Beach Shores, Florida (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Daytona Beach Shores, Florida (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Local deputies tracked Barr down and found him in a hotel room with a loaded handgun in his pocket. He was subsequently taken into police custody.

Authorities said the suspect was charged with multiple different crimes. Included amongst the charges were grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and loitering/prowling.

Now, he is being held in a local jail with no access to Wi-Fi for the foreseeable future.



