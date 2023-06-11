The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Do you run away from your problems? This viral personality test can find out

This TikToker, known for sharing optical illusions, shared a personality test with an image that shows two sides of the same image. What does it say about you?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 11:35

Updated: JUNE 11, 2023 11:42
There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking the mind and others revealing hidden aspects of your personality. The drawing below can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

In the picture, you can see a huge hill next to a sandy beach, but there were some surfers who noticed a huge bear resting on the edge of the water. This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @charlesmariot, who often shares many optical illusions with his million followers. His page has so far gained 47.3 million likes from many surfers across the web.

So what did you see first?

What you see first reveals hidden personality traits

What do you see first in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) What do you see first in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

According to the creator of the content, what you see can have different meanings. Look twice if you need to.

"If you saw the landscape first, it means that you love to relax and go on vacations but you need to make sure you're not always trying to escape your everyday life," he said.

"If you saw the bear first, it means that you're very thoughtful and when you do things, it means that you go either go 100% or you don't do it at all," he added.

@charlesmeriot What did you see first #charlesmeriot #Illusions #illusionschallenge #greenscreen ♬ Cupid - Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) - Sped Up Version - regex & bexter & Vraox



