The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

International Roller Coaster Day: Exploring the world's five best rides

International Roller Coaster Day (August 16) presents a prime chance to explore a plethora of world-class roller coasters. Discover the top five picks that demand your attention!

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 14:37
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

International Roller Coaster Day is here, taking place on Wednesday, August 16. This presents an exciting opportunity to acquaint oneself with the globe's hottest and most enjoyable roller coasters.

The realm of roller coasters is expansive and captivating, and we have curated a list of the 5 most valuable ones that undoubtedly deserve your attention.

Let's embark on a journey that commences in Israel, where an extraordinary marvel awaits – the Beresheet roller coaster.

Magic Kass's Beresheet roller coaster

Nestled within the Magic Kass indoor amusement park, Berashit delivers a novel experience. It boasts a broad track that winds across a colossal rotating plate, offering passengers an astonishing sensation of weightlessness as they sit outdoors. Perched atop the complex's rooftop, riders are treated to a breathtaking desert panorama.

Notably, individuals with a height exceeding 1.20 meters can partake in the ascent to this exhilarating facility.

Magic Kass (credit: Magic Kass) Magic Kass (credit: Magic Kass)

Magic Kass is Israel's largest indoor entertainment haven, nestled in the heart of Park Israel - Maale Adumim.

This park stands proudly among a select group of just nine original parks globally, including distinguished names like Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nicole Down. Encompassing 13 dunams, Magic Kass delivers advanced amusement and extreme experiences, some of which are being introduced for the first time in Israel.

The park boasts an array of innovative extreme complexes, ranging from the heart-pounding Looper and Sky Tower to the adrenaline-pumping Air Race. Additionally, visitors can revel in the Discovery 360 and the towering Beresheet – an outdoor roller coaster that stands over 20 meters tall.

Beresheet offers sweeping views from its location atop the building, gazing out over the majestic Dead Sea. And that's not all; the park also houses entertainment options like Piratos (a mini ship), Spider (a mini swing), a variety of arcade games, gaming rooms, gymboree spaces, food stalls, and even an event hall.

Six Flags's Kingda Ka

Next, for those planning to explore the East Coast of the United States and visit New Jersey, a not-to-be-missed adventure awaits: Kingda Ka, situated within the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, Kingda Ka is no ordinary ride.

It clinches the title of the world's tallest steel roller coaster, reaching a staggering height of 139 meters.

Beyond its incredible height, it's also the second-fastest roller coaster globally. This wild ride guarantees an intense and exhilarating experience. Incredibly, the entire ride lasts just 28 seconds, during which riders are subjected to a heart-pounding 5G force.

Takabisha roller coaster in Fujioshida, Japan

Japan beckons thrill-seekers to embrace the unpredictability of the Takabisha roller coaster in Fujiyoshida.

This ride reigns as one of the most fear-inducing roller coasters globally and for good reason. Its movements are utterly capricious: the journey kicks off with a gravity-defying 121-degree inward plunge, hurtling at a velocity of around 100 km/h.

As if that weren't enough, the coaster swiftly navigates a lengthy, enigmatic black tunnel before thrusting passengers into an almost vertical drop, accompanied by 180-degree turns. Standing tall at approximately 40 meters, this coaster was a 37-million-dollar investment, creating an awe-inspiring 20-second ride.

The Beast roller coaster in Ohio

In the heart of Ohio, The Beast awaits those craving the ultimate roller coaster experience. With a fitting moniker, this ride has achieved legendary status as America's premier roller coaster. The unique wooden train has smashed records, holding titles for the world's longest and fastest wooden ride.

Notably, it remains enshrined in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records as the planet's longest wooden roller coaster, spanning a staggering 7,361 feet. The Beast's duration surpasses 4 exhilarating minutes, encompassing eight intense turns, some of which reach angles of up to 45 degrees.

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

China's Parrot Train, or "Flying Over the Rain Forest," offers a captivating experience. Crafted from steel, this winged train can be found within the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom Theme Park.

Spanning an impressive 1,278 meters, the Parrot Train boasts three inverted positions and achieves a remarkable top speed of 108 km/h (equivalent to 67.1 miles per hour). Notably, this train claims the title of the world's longest winged train, stretching 4,192.9 feet (1,278.0 m).



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by