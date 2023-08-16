International Roller Coaster Day: Exploring the world's five best rides

International Roller Coaster Day is here, taking place on Wednesday, August 16. This presents an exciting opportunity to acquaint oneself with the globe's hottest and most enjoyable roller coasters.

The realm of roller coasters is expansive and captivating, and we have curated a list of the 5 most valuable ones that undoubtedly deserve your attention.

Let's embark on a journey that commences in Israel, where an extraordinary marvel awaits – the Beresheet roller coaster.

Magic Kass's Beresheet roller coaster

Nestled within the Magic Kass indoor amusement park, Berashit delivers a novel experience. It boasts a broad track that winds across a colossal rotating plate, offering passengers an astonishing sensation of weightlessness as they sit outdoors. Perched atop the complex's rooftop, riders are treated to a breathtaking desert panorama.

Notably, individuals with a height exceeding 1.20 meters can partake in the ascent to this exhilarating facility.

Magic Kass (credit: Magic Kass)

Magic Kass is Israel's largest indoor entertainment haven, nestled in the heart of Park Israel - Maale Adumim.

This park stands proudly among a select group of just nine original parks globally, including distinguished names like Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nicole Down. Encompassing 13 dunams, Magic Kass delivers advanced amusement and extreme experiences, some of which are being introduced for the first time in Israel.

The park boasts an array of innovative extreme complexes, ranging from the heart-pounding Looper and Sky Tower to the adrenaline-pumping Air Race. Additionally, visitors can revel in the Discovery 360 and the towering Beresheet – an outdoor roller coaster that stands over 20 meters tall.

Beresheet offers sweeping views from its location atop the building, gazing out over the majestic Dead Sea. And that's not all; the park also houses entertainment options like Piratos (a mini ship), Spider (a mini swing), a variety of arcade games, gaming rooms, gymboree spaces, food stalls, and even an event hall.

Six Flags's Kingda Ka

Next, for those planning to explore the East Coast of the United States and visit New Jersey, a not-to-be-missed adventure awaits: Kingda Ka, situated within the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey, Kingda Ka is no ordinary ride.

It clinches the title of the world's tallest steel roller coaster, reaching a staggering height of 139 meters.

Beyond its incredible height, it's also the second-fastest roller coaster globally. This wild ride guarantees an intense and exhilarating experience. Incredibly, the entire ride lasts just 28 seconds, during which riders are subjected to a heart-pounding 5G force.

Takabisha roller coaster in Fujioshida, Japan

Japan beckons thrill-seekers to embrace the unpredictability of the Takabisha roller coaster in Fujiyoshida.

This ride reigns as one of the most fear-inducing roller coasters globally and for good reason. Its movements are utterly capricious: the journey kicks off with a gravity-defying 121-degree inward plunge, hurtling at a velocity of around 100 km/h.

As if that weren't enough, the coaster swiftly navigates a lengthy, enigmatic black tunnel before thrusting passengers into an almost vertical drop, accompanied by 180-degree turns. Standing tall at approximately 40 meters, this coaster was a 37-million-dollar investment, creating an awe-inspiring 20-second ride.

The Beast roller coaster in Ohio

In the heart of Ohio, The Beast awaits those craving the ultimate roller coaster experience. With a fitting moniker, this ride has achieved legendary status as America's premier roller coaster. The unique wooden train has smashed records, holding titles for the world's longest and fastest wooden ride.

Notably, it remains enshrined in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records as the planet's longest wooden roller coaster, spanning a staggering 7,361 feet. The Beast's duration surpasses 4 exhilarating minutes, encompassing eight intense turns, some of which reach angles of up to 45 degrees.

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

China's Parrot Train, or "Flying Over the Rain Forest," offers a captivating experience. Crafted from steel, this winged train can be found within the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom Theme Park.

Spanning an impressive 1,278 meters, the Parrot Train boasts three inverted positions and achieves a remarkable top speed of 108 km/h (equivalent to 67.1 miles per hour). Notably, this train claims the title of the world's longest winged train, stretching 4,192.9 feet (1,278.0 m).