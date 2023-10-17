Unexpected surprise: Hotel suite turns out to be a conference room

A TikToker known as @_itspiedy recently had an unexpected experience while checking into a Hilton chain hotel. Anticipating a standard hotel suite complete with a bathroom, TV, sofa, and a cozy bed, she was in for a surprise. Instead, when she opened her room door, she found herself standing in what appeared to be a fully-equipped conference room.

Taking her astonishment to TikTok, she shared a video that quickly garnered over 250,000 views in just three days. Captioning the video, she exclaimed, "This has to be a joke … a conference room? @hilton this is not what i booked."

In the video, she starts outside the door with the sign "Sycamore Suite," which sounds quite luxurious. However, upon entering, she discovered a formal meeting table surrounded by 11 chairs, along with a flat-screen TV mounted on one of the walls. To add to the peculiarity, to the right of the "meeting room," there was a bed and a bathroom, effectively turning the space into a spacious two-room suite.

Eating dinner in a conference room

Many commenters on the video shared their thoughts about this unusual situation. One commenter exclaimed, "Nah they wiiiild for this. imagine you wake up in the regional sales meeting."

Several others also shared similar incidents they had experienced. One commenter recalled, "Checked into a room by myself in Chicago just like this one time! I ate dinner in the conference room."

Another commenter, who claimed to have worked in a hotel before, mentioned that such cases do occur occasionally, but usually, the hotel staff informs guests about it during check-in. According to this insider, "Worked at a hotel, it’s always the last room to sell & we let them know before they go in."

However, in this particular case, the TikToker stated that no one at the reception had bothered to inform her about the change in room type. She expressed her confusion, saying, "She didn't even mention it all which is why I was so confused…."

According to The Daily Dot website, despite the initial surprise, the unexpected room change seemed to have garnered some attention. In a later post, she shared a photo of herself in a conventional hotel room, one that didn't resemble a place where legal hearings about divorce settlements might take place.