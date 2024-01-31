A Pennsylvania man was ordered to be held without bail on Wednesday after being charged with killing his father and showing his decapitated head in a YouTube video, a local prosecutor said.

Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.

After the killing, Mohn posted a 14-minute video on YouTube titled "Mohn's Militia - Call to Arms for American Patriots," police said in a probable-cause affidavit posted online.

Putting the head on display

During the video, Mohn showed viewers his father's head twice and identified him by his name, saying "he is now in hell for eternity" as he read from a script, police said in the document. Justin Mohn poses in a booking photograph at Bucks County Correctional Facility (credit: REUTERS)

He also said his father, who worked for the federal government, was a traitor, railed against the Biden administration and described himself as a militia leader, NBC News reported.

Mohn's mother told police that she had not seen her son since 2 p.m. local time and that her husband's car was gone. Advertisement

Hours after police responded to the grisly scene, authorities took Mohn into custody at the Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training center in Lebanon County, about 110 miles (177 km) from the home.