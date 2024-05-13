Gal Gadot appears to lose a million followers after sharing a story supporting Eden Golan

A moment after Eden Golan made it to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest last week, Walla Celebs took a look at those who supported Golan and those who didn't. On the list were mainly international celebrities led by Gal Gadot.

Besides Gadot, who congratulated and encouraged Golan on a FaceTime call a few hours prior to her performance, Noa Tishbi also encouraged her and explained to her followers how to vote abroad. This year, other continents besides Europe were able to vote, and whether they helped or not, Israel received 323 points from the audience worldwide.

The Israeli with the most followers

Gadot is by far the Israeli with the most followers, and one of the most followed stars in the world. The Hollywood actress shared stories of support for Golan with all 109 million of her followers. However, the number of followers has since dropped to 108 million.

Eden Golan, representing Israel, performs ''Hurricane'' during the Grand Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 11, 2024. (credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Due to her support, or maybe just by chance, Gadot lost a million followers. It's true that it could be only a few hundred or thousands who unfollowed so that the number appeared to drop by a million, and her follower count may still rise.