Numerous suspects have been caught and arrested for spying for Russia, a Saturday report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation stated.

The report highlights the numerous suspects that have been documented and caught under suspicion for working for the Kremlin in numerous countries, leading the report to highlight "Russia's tentacles extending around the world."

Suspects have been detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and Austria. Multiple arrests were made by the UK. Brazil is investigating alleged Kremlin spies living double lives in the South American country.

A few months ago in Austria, a man was arrested under suspicion of selling classified information to Russia.

Russian spies in Australia?

Kira Korolev, an Australian military private, and her husband Igor were accused of spying for Russia - both of whom were born in there but are also Australian citizens. They were both denied bail last week on Friday and didn't appear in person at the Brisbane Magistrates Court, according to ABC News. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2024. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS)

Both were charged with preparing for an espionage offense. Their next appearance in a federal court is next month.

The report cited the Russian embassy as saying that the allegations were "intended to launch another wave of anti-Russian paranoia in Australia."