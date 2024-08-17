Rob Schneider is trending online: Is he Jewish?

Rob Schneider, the well-known comedian and actor, has recently found himself in the headlines, not for his comedic work, but due to a highly publicized conflict with his daughter, singer Elle King. King opened up on a podcast about her troubled relationship with her father, accusing him of being a "toxic" parent. She detailed her difficult childhood, including being sent to a "fat camp" and facing Schneider's disapproval of her self-expression, particularly her tattoos. The rift between the two was further exacerbated by Schneider's recent controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community and drag performances, which King strongly opposes.

In response, Schneider took a conciliatory approach during an interview with Tucker Carlson, expressing regret for his shortcomings as a father and extending a public apology to King. Despite this, King has made it clear that she does not wish to reconcile with her father, further fueling public interest in the family drama.

FOX PERSONALITY Tucker Carlson and MK Tally Gotliv – two sides of the same coin? (credit: FLASH90, LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Rob Schneider's Jewish heritage

Rob Schneider was born to a father of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, with roots in Poland and Russia. Despite this Jewish heritage, Schneider was raised in a mixed religious environment, as his mother is Catholic and of Filipino descent. In 2023, Schneider formally converted to Catholicism, which he now openly embraces.