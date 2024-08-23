Beyonce sends cease-and-desist order to Trump over his usage of her 2016 track 'Freedom'

Beyonce sent a cease-and-desist order to Donald Trump's presidential campaign over their use of her 2016 track Freedom in a social media clip posted on Tuesday, according to British media.

A source told Rolling Stone that the Trump campaign had not received permission to use the track and that they had been contacted to remove the post in question.

The post was removed by Wednesday afternoon, following the superstar's label issuing a cease-and-desist order to the campaign.

The track has been used in Kamala Harris's campaign for weeks, with Beyonce's permission. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Musical chairs

This is only the latest in a series of musical issues for the Trump campaign, with him using music without receiving prior permission from multiple artists.

Two major living artists who requested the campaign not to use their music were Celine Dion and Phil Collins.

Trump has also been under fire from the estates of several musicians whose music was used without permission, including Sinéad O'Connor, Isaac Hayes, and Tom Petty.

Beyonce had reportedly been staying out of the election, even though she has supported the Democrats in the past.

However, the Daily Mail reported that she was considering throwing her weight behind Harris's campaign after being briefed on Project 2025, a right-wing plan for America endorsed by Trump.

Beyonce's mother has already come out in support of Harris's campaign, posting messages of support to her social media account last month.