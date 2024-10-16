TikToker tears down Greek flags mistaking them for Israeli

TikToker @ambamelia tore down Greek flags outside a restaurant in the US on Tuesday, mistakenly believing them to be Israeli.

In the clip, she can be seen tearing down the Greek flag bunting outside the restaurant while shouting "Free Palestine!" repeatedly.

When she notices the worker inside looking at her, she shouts, "What you looking at? You know damn well there's a genocide!"

She then proceeds to film herself dismantling the bunting and tearing down other decorations to which it was attached. Repeatedly muttering to herself, "I don't stand for it." Screenshot of restaurant worker confused by woman who tore down Greek flags thinking they were Israeli, October 15, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Confusing all around

After being confronted by a worker, she says, "I don't stand for it. I don't stand for Zionism. There's a genocide."

"They are killing children," she says to the clearly perplexed workers.

"You understand, right? It's nothing against people who are Jewish. But this," she said while shaking the Greek flags, "Is not ok."

The worker tells her, "This is a Greek flag."

"What?!" she answered. "Really? I thought it was Israel." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Oh s**t. My bad." she said before beginning to return the flags.

"Look, it looks like Israel. You want it back?" she asked.

One of the workers begins dressing her down, telling her that its really not acceptable to be tearing down their flags.