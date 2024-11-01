Florida man defrauds FedEx of over $750,000

A Florida man has pled guilty to defrauding FedEx Corporation by falsely claiming items were misdelivered, the US Justice Department announced Monday.

According to Reagan Fondren, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, the fraud scheme had a potential loss value to the company of $764,250.

The information presented in court showed that Shaun C. Kavanaugh, 46, of Orlando, Florida, would ship ‘worthless’ packages via FedEx, claim the packages were not delivered, and then file for reimbursement using fraudulent invoices priced much higher than the contents of the packages.

“Mr. Kavanaugh’s case serves as a reminder that fraud and the pursuit of quick gains can come with severe consequences,” said Inspector In-Charge Tommy D. Coke, US Postal Inspection Service, Atlanta Division.

“I’m proud of the women and men of the United States Postal Inspection Service for their continued commitment to protecting the US Mail and our customers, as well as their resolve to ensure that those who engage in fraudulent activities are held responsible for their criminal activities.”

The sentencing

Kavanaugh’s guilty plea was accepted, and his sentencing has been set for February 20, 2025. As it stands, Kavanaugh faces up to 20 years in prison for mail fraud. He could also be ordered to pay up to $250,000 in fines and possibly be made to return up to $764,250.