Somali priates get 30 years in prison for kidnapping US journalist

Two Somali pirates have been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the kidnapping of American journalist Michael Scott Moore and holding him hostage for nearly 1000 days, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, Abdi Yusef Hassan, 56, and Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed, 43, were convicted of hostage-taking, terrorism, and firearms offenses in February 2023.

CBS reported that Hassan is a naturalized US citizen born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and previously served as the Interior Minister in the Somali province where Moore was captured.

The DOJ explained that he was not only in charge of police and security forces but also "served as an overall leader of the pirates."

Moore was kidnapped on January 21, 2012, while on a trip to Somalia, researching piracy and the nation’s economy. Over the next 977 days, he was moved between several secluded areas and hijacked vessels.

Some of the 26 Asian sailors released after being held captives by Somalia pirates for more than four years become emotional as they as they arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport in the capital Nairobi (credit: SIEGFRIED MODOLA/REUTERS) Moore was held hostage for over two years and, according to prosecutors, was kept under armed guard and chained every night.

In 2014, Moore’s family paid a ransom of $1.6 million to secure his release, and he published “The Dessert and The Sea” about his experience in 2018.

Moore spoke about how writing kept him sane during his long captivity in his book.

“Good writing could be a release from narcissism, a declaration of independence, a way to furnish the mental prison,” he wrote.