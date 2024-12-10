Star Trek license plates cost retired woman thousands

A Long Island woman blames tens of thousands of accidental speeding tickets on her old Star Trek license plate, CBS News reported on Friday.

Beda Koorey from Huntington, New York, told CBS that she had stopped driving four years ago after retiring. She sold her car, with the license plates included.

Years later, she reported that she has been receiving numerous parking and speeding tickets from different states at $100 each.

"I don't have a car. I don't drive. Those plates were turned in," Koorey explained to CBS News.

According to CBS News, Koorey had Star Trek-themed license plates with numbers and letters referencing the franchise, which fans can easily order useable but illegal replicas through websites like Amazon and eBay.

Police matter

CBS News quoted the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, who explained that these novelty plates being used illegally on the roads is a police matter. Though she continues getting mailed the tickets, nothing in the DMV system connects Koorey to her former plate.

"It all comes back to me, so the whole country has my name and address for tickets I don't even owe," Koorey told CBS News as she explained the stress of responding to the numerous tickets, which she cannot afford to pay off.