War on Christmas: Pro-Kremlin channels release video of Santa shot down by Russian air defense

Russia may be setting its sights on new targets, according to videos released on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels which displayed Santa Claus being shot down by a Russian air defense missile, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The videos depict Santa flying his sleigh, and drinking Coca-Cola over central Moscow. “Hi Russians, here are your presents,” he said in reference to the rocket-shaped gifts with the emblem of NATO aboard his sleigh.

This is essentially everything one needs to know about contemporary Russia.Days after Russia downed YET ANOTHER passenger jet in the Caspian Sea region, it releases this “holiday video” in which “NATO” Santa congratulating Russians on New Year’s Day gets shot down and killed.… pic.twitter.com/Ns4eiunJe1 — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) December 27, 2024

The scene then cuts to Grandfather Frost, Russia’s version of Santa, in a missile control room, congratulating a young Russian for shooting down Santa. Women wearing Santa hats pose for a photo outside a decorated Christmas shop in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 19, 2024. Iranian Christians traditionally celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6, following the Iranian-Armenian calendar. (credit: Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

“We do not need anything foreign in our skies,” Grandfather Frost said.

The Moscow Times reported the video first appeared on the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Pul N3.

While the Telegraph reported it is unclear who made the clip, prominent Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov reportedly shared a clip featuring the same actor in the same costume on Thursday.

The video was released amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the NATO alliance, which ignited after Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion. NATO members have donated and loaned significant military resources to Ukraine as the country continues to battle against Russia.