Mentalist Lior Suchard makes shocking business move: Joining a VC

Merlin Ventures, a venture capital fund specializing in early-stage investments in cyber startups, announced an unconventional and perhaps unexpected new partner: famed Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard.

In the role, Suchard will apply his unique creative and marketing side and serve as an expert in thought processes, behaviors, and human dynamics in what is truly an irregular but altogether exciting choice.

He will contribute his many years of professional experience, his knowledge, and his extensive connections around the world to the success of the portfolio companies in which the fund invests.

Lior Suchard and Shai Michel, the latter a managing partner at the Merlin Foundation, are childhood friends who have known each other since the age of 17 and have also collaborated on business and professional matters. In 2016, they founded ToDay together - an acceleration program for early-stage startups. Lior Suchard with co-host Keegan-Michael Key and guest Jack Black in 'Brain Games.' (credit: Courtesy)

Among the companies that exited under the program is the acquisition of Israeli startup Reposify by cyber giant CrowdStrike. Another company that Suchard served as an advisor to and exited is MUGO, which was acquired by DEEZER. He also serves as an advisor and investor in other startups.

What is Merlin Ventures?

Merlin Ventures has made four successful exits, including Dig and Talon, which were made in 2024.

“Lior's joining Merlin Ventures is another step in its growth strategy,” said Michel. “My long-standing friendship with Lior and our deep acquaintance, along with his global, entrepreneurial perspective and his ability to analyze processes and people, make him a natural partner for the journey. I am convinced that together with Lior, we will be able to bring real news to Israeli companies and startups in the cyber field and deepen their ties with the American market.”

“We deal with the worlds of AI and cyber, but ultimately, we are talking about people: new entrepreneurs and existing entrepreneurs,” Suchard added. “The fund invests in cyber startups in their early stages and examines their feasibility to succeed, among other things, according to human capital criteria, even before the product.”