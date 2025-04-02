Chaos at Paris airport after EasyJet plane hit by loading truck

Flights were delayed and canceled in Paris last week after a truck struck an EasyJet plane at Orly airport, according to international media reports.

Footage revealed the moment the large yellow vehicle struck the 15-year-old twin-engine Airbus A320, causing serious damage to the aircraft's fuselage, The Mirror reported.

Early this morning, a ground vehicle collided with an EasyJet A320 parked at Paris-Orly Airport. Reports suggest the driver fell asleep at the wheel. An investigation is underway.

At the time of impact, no passengers were aboard the plane, although it had been set to fly passengers to Rome.

A spokesperson for the airline told The Mirror: “EasyJet can confirm that an airport vehicle struck an aircraft at Paris Orly airport while it was parked overnight and no passengers were onboard. The aircraft will undergo the required inspections and repairs in line with manufacturer instructions.”

While nobody was injured by the collision, an insider told The Sun that the damage will leave a bill exceeding £100,000.

Investigations are ongoing into whether the driver of the vehicle mistakenly accelerated the truck instead of reversing it.

A similar incident occurred last week in London’s Gatwick when a truck crashed into the airport’s railway bridge.

The crash caused delays, and some travelers were forced to find alternative routes.

Similar aviation incidents

Earlier this month, a catering vehicle crashed into a Boeing 777 plane at Milan Malpensa International Airport, according to international media reports.

The Chilean plane was refueling before a 12-hour flight to São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport when it was struck, forcing LATAM to cancel the flight.

No injuries were reported on the LATAM flight.