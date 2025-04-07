Trump faith official offers ‘Passover blessings’ for $1000 - 10 inch cross free with the order

US President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor Paula White-Cain made headlines earlier this week after offering seven Passover blessings, with a 10 inch Waterford crystal cross thrown in, for a “offering” of $1000 to Paula White Ministries.

"Don't miss your moment to release seven supernatural blessings and provision into your life," she instructed.

For the Jewish holiday, which tells the story of the Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage as told in the Biblical story of Exodus, Pastor White-Cain also offers a "Holy Land Communion Set" for $125 with an instructional guide "on how to celebrate the Lord's supper," two olive wood cups, grape juice and unleavened bread from Israel.For those on a stricter budget, for an “offering” of $50, the ministry will send multiple DVDs containing Pastor White-Cain’s preachings.

Pastor White-Cain said: "I believe that when you honor God on Passover, starting on April 12th at sundown, through Good Friday on the 18th and concluding on Easter Sunday, you can receive these seven supernatural blessings for you and your house.

"According to Exodus 23, God will assign an angel to you, he will be an enemy to your enemies, he will give you prosperity, he will take sickness away from you, he will give you a long life, he'll bring increase in inheritance and he'll bring a special year of blessing. Ultra Orthodox Jews prepare Matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the 8-day Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

"You're not doing this to get something, but you're doing it in honour to God, realizing what you can receive."And God declares in Exodus 23:15: 'None shall appear before me empty-handed.' We always bring to God - that's how he says from Genesis to Revelation."Ministry takes money. And if you have the ability to stand with us, I want to ask you to put your faith during this very holy time - because I give just to give, and I pray there are others, but also know we wanna get you some special gifts."

The March 23 sermon has drawn significant condemnation from Christian faith leaders across the US.

Arizona-based Gabriel Hughes, pastor of Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Casa Grande, wrote on X/Twitter: “Dear @realDonaldTrump, please remove Paula White. She's a false teacher. Appoint a godly man who preaches Christ and Him crucified for our sins (Voddie Baucham?).

"Brethren, have nothing to do with this woman. In seeking a seat at the table, she doesn't help you—you help her."

Despite the condemnation, a spokesperson for Paula White Ministries told the Christian Post on Wednesday: “This story is a deceptive smear. Pastor White specifically says in the very same video, ‘you’re not doing this to get something,’ and the solicitation, which was later in the program, makes it clear that any donation to the ministry should only be ‘as the Holy Spirit leads.’ Moreover, donations to the ministry do not directly benefit Pastor White.”

“While this response to your inquiry is not in her capacity as a White House senior advisor, it is worth noting that Pastor White has declined compensation entirely for her role in the White House as she did during the 45th presidency,” the spokesperson added.

Who is Pastor Paula White-Cain?

Pastor White Cain was selected by the White House to act as a Special Government Employee and Senior Advisor of the newly created White House Faith Office in February.

“In the last 40 years, White-Cain has expanded her influence globally in almost 200 countries, ministering, fighting for religious freedom and humanitarian rights, and advocating for the voiceless,” the White House release claimed.

Since beginning her new position, the controversial TV personality has met with a number of world leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she interviewed on Israel’s Channel 12.

Much of the pastor’s controversy in Christian circles comes from her subscription to “prosperity gospel,” according to the New York Times. The belief, that God wants followers to find both health and wealth, is reportedly seen as heretical by many.

“The so-called prosperity gospel is a false gospel,” Rev. William J. Barber II told the NYT. “It is an attempt to interpret the gospel to be primarily about personal wealth and personal power, which is contrary to the theology of Jesus where the good news was always focused on caring for the poor, the least of these, the stranger, the sick.”