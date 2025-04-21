Russian authorities have reportedly had to reassure citizens in Vladivostok that North Koreans in the country are not and will not eat their beloved pet dogs, according to international media reports this week.

Footage circulating online, translated and reported by The Telegraph, shows a Russian official pointing to a pot of red liquid and stating, “There’s no blood in it, it’s just spicy kimchi” as North Koreans fawn over a dog guarding the site.

Concerns grew following social media reports that pets were going missing, prompting locals to reportedly confront North Koreans about what they were allegedly doing to their dogs.

Eating dogs in North Korea

In North Korea, a country rarely visited by outsiders with widespread hunger and human rights abuses, dog is a common dish eaten in the summer months. The meat, known locally as dangogi, is served either sweet or part of a spicy stew. Beloved dog Donald Trump, A.K.A Donny, takes a nap at four months old. (credit: DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD)

Authorities confiscate and kill pet dogs in North Korea, according to animal welfare group Euro Group for Animals. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un declared them a symbol of western “decadence.”

The ban on dog pet ownership came as North Korea’s food crisis skyrocketed, Sky News reported.

North Koreans have reportedly been imported into Russia as a way to address the labor shortage brought about by the need for manpower as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to sending labor workers, it is believed that Pyongyang has sent as many as 12,000 troops to support its ally Moscow.