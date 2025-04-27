Miniature dachshund survives alone for over 500 days in Australian wilderness

Valerie, a beloved miniature dachshund lost during a camping trip in November 2023, has been recovered alive and well after spending 529 days in the Australian wilderness.

Georgia Gardner and Joshua Fishlock had momentarily left the young pup in a playpen while camping on Kangaroo Island, off Australia’s coast, but returned to find her missing.

The couple spent days looking for Valerie, who would run into the bushland when approached by strangers, according to the Washington Post.

Despite the many venomous snakes, other predators inhabiting the island, and extreme heat, Valerie was successfully located and rescued by the Kangala Wildlife Rescue.

The efforts to rescue Valerie

The rescue created a “scent trap” using Gardner’s shirt. The plan also involved multiple security cameras, a trap cage, and Valerie’s toys from home.

Once Valerie was finally spotted, Kangala director Lisa Karran wore Gardner’s shirt to approach the pup and sat with her until she calmed down in the cage.

"After weeks of tireless efforts [...] Valerie has been safely rescued and is fit and well," Kangala said in a social media post.

In total, 1000 volunteers contributed to the efforts across 5000 km to see Valerie returned home.

"Of all dogs, that would be the last one I would say would survive out there, but they do have a good sense of smell," Kangala director Jared Karran said.

Gardner said on social media after finally being reunited with Valerie: "For anyone who's ever lost a pet, your feelings are valid and never give up hope.

"Sometimes good things happen to good people."